J'ai testé vite fait hier soir, juste avant Good doctor (oui, bon...) le mod pour RimWorld permettant de faire la liste de ses mods -merci Liandri- et je peux désormais affirmer qu'il ne recense que les mods activé. Ce qui n'est pas si mal. Je referai une liste lorsque j'aurai activé les quelques (dizaines ?) de mods restant encore à activer.
EdB Prepare Carefully | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=735106432
Expanded Prosthetics and Organ Engineering | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=725956940
BeautyFloors |
[T] ExpandedCloth | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
[T] ExpandedCrops | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
[T] MiscStuff | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
[T] MoreBedsVanilla | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
[T] MoreFloors | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
[T] RawCropThoughts | http://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=4373.0
Facial Stuff 1.0 | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=818322128
Color Coded Mood Bar | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1501832876
Food Alert | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1114619043
[1.0] RPG Style Inventory | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1561221991
Harvest Organs Post Mortem | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1204502413
[1.0] Modlist | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1545126946
[KV] RimFridge - 1.0 | https://ludeon.com/forums/index.php?topic=32980.0
Vanilla Weapons Expanded CE Patch | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1819425140
Vanilla Animals Expanded — Desert | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1849183875
Vanilla Animals Expanded — Cats and Dogs | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1823540489
Vanilla Furniture Expanded - Security | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1845154007
Vanilla Furniture Expanded - Spacer Module | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1836382920
Vanilla Armour Expanded | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1814988282
Vanilla Apparel Expanded | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1814987817
Vanilla Weapons Expanded | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1814383360
Vanilla Furniture Expanded - Medical Module | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1718191613
Vanilla Animals Expanded — Livestock | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1700683323
Vanilla Animals Expanded — Extreme Desert | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1849184079
Vanilla Animals Expanded — Arid Shrubland | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1836900626
Vanilla Factions Expanded - Core | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1854607105
Vanilla Furniture Expanded | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1718190143
Vanilla Factions Expanded - Medieval | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1854610483
Repair Workbench | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=733997423
Mod Manager | http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1507748539
N.B. : j'ai retiré illico le mod Colonist Bar KF 1.0 parce que :